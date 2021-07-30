PaceTrail About to Hit the Market as the World’s First Ultrathin Card-sized GPS Tracker
The PaceTrail Global Card, a new personal GPS tracking device with features for individual safety and security, is soon to hit the market. The device will be offered with limited availability through Kickstarter in Late August 2021, according to its creators.
The device is the size of a credit card (and it looks like one), however it picks up GPS satellites and 4G LTE cellular connection with worldwide coverage and network roaming capabilities. The fact that the Global Card comes with Bluetooth, NFC, SOS Emergency Services and 3 Month Battery life which is rechargeable is what makes it unbelievable.
“This clever device was designed to be the world's thinnest GPS tracker, and fit easily into wallets, laptop bags, luggage, placard holders and more. Though the unit is small and discreet, it packs a surprising number of features.” The founders said. “You might see similar devices used in popular spy movies like James Bond or Mission Impossible, but with PaceTrail, it’s a real working product that has seen demand in aged-care tracking, medical, security and safety industry. We are hoping to produce en masse through our upcoming crowdfunding campaigns.”
The PaceTrail includes features that go beyond location tracking. The card can be used as a digital business card to send and receive professional details or exchange LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram handles with a tap of the phone.
In addition to helping users expand their networks through NFC-powered information exchanges, enterprise customers have requested that the development team leverage the card’s ability to change the encryption key every hour through cellular connections as a way for companies and tradeshows to manage employee and attendee building access and whereabouts.
The PaceTrail Global Card is scheduled to launch on KickStarter in late August 2021. To sign up for device discounts and free promotional items, visit the website or register with PaceTrail Card PreLaunch Signup
