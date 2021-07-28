Hoyer Announces Winners of 2021 Member Online All-Star Competition

– Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) announced the twelfth annual Member Online All-Star Competition winners. Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-03) won the 2021 Overall MVP award and Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01) won the 2021 Freshman MVP award. The top 50 Members, top three Committees, and top two Caucuses have also been named 2021 Online All-Stars. The full list can be found below, and the final scoreboard can be viewed at https://majorityleader.gov/allstar

“I’m pleased to announce this year’s Online All-Stars, who led House Democrats in acquiring hundreds of thousands of new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube during the three-week competition,” Leader Hoyer said. “House Democrats are working hard to implement President Biden's Build Back Better agenda, and it's as important as ever to utilize social networks to hear from constituents and communicate how we are working on their behalf. I congratulate Rep. Joyce Beatty, who gained the most new followers and is the overall MVP, and Rep. Cori Bush, who excelled to win the Freshman MVP. I also want to congratulate Reps. Eric Swalwell, Richard Neal, Henry Cuellar, and Val Demings for performing incredibly well in the 2021 contest. I thank all of the Members and their staffs for their hard work and innovative efforts over the past three weeks to reach and engage with more Americans online.”

Rep. Joyce Beatty gained 22,426 new followers over the three-week contest by protecting the right to vote; sharing videos and photos to her followers; informing constituents about the newly expanded Child Tax Credit; honoring John Lewis’s legacy; supporting Capitol Police officers; engaging her followers with live-streams; and showcasing artwork from her district.

Rep. Cori Bush gained 1,145 new followers, the most of any Freshman Member, by sharing information about funding secured for MO-01; creating an engaging video about new legislation; informing her audience about new COVID-19 guidance; responding to constituents; utilizing new digital tools; and sharing her birthday gifts.

Committee Democrats and Caucuses also participated in the competition. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the Veterans’ Affairs Committee Democrats, the Appropriations Committee Democrats, and the Congressional Black Caucus were named 2021 All-Stars.

Over the coming weeks, the creative category finalists and winners will be announced for Best Video, Best Graphic, Best Online Ad, Best Franked Email, and Best E-Newsletter.

Below is a list of this year’s 2021 Member All-Stars. The final scoreboard can also be viewed at https://majorityleader.gov/allstar. NOTE: Members of Leadership, while included on the live scoreboard, were not counted in determining All-Stars and are not included in the list below. Also, former winners of the MVP trophies, while eligible to be named All-Stars, are ineligible to win the same trophy more than once.

2021 Member All-stars: Rep. Joyce Beatty [OH-3] Rep. Eric Swalwell [CA-15] **Rep. Adam B. Schiff [CA-28] Rep. Richard E. Neal [MA-1] Rep. Henry Cuellar [TX-28] Rep. Val Butler Demings [FL-10] **Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-cortez [NY-14] Rep. Anthony G. Brown [MD-4] Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi [IL-8] Rep. Sean Casten [IL-6] Rep. Stephanie N. Murphy [FL-7] Rep. Lauren Underwood [IL-14] Rep. Katie Porter [CA-45] **Rep. Maxine Waters [CA-43] Rep. Pramila Jayapal [WA-7] Rep. Jason Crow [CO-6] Rep. Jamie Raskin [MD-8] Rep. Colin Z. Allred [TX-32] Rep. Joe Neguse [CO-2] Rep. Bennie G. Thompson [MS-2] Rep. Joseph D. Morelle [NY-25] Rep. Judy Chu [CA-27] Rep. Cori Bush [MO-1] Rep. Henry C. "Hank" Johnson, Jr. [GA-4] Rep. Mike Levin [CA-49] Rep. Karen Bass [CA-37] Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton [DC-0] Rep. Jamaal Bowman [NY-16] Rep. Chrissy Houlahan [PA-6] Rep. Albio Sires [NJ-8] Rep. Seth Moulton [MA-6] Rep. Nikema Williams [GA-5] Rep. Andy Levin [MI-9] Rep. Jerrold Nadler [NY-10] Rep. Mondaire Jones [NY-17] Rep. Rosa L. Delauro [CT-3] Rep. Ritchie Torres [NY-15] Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee [TX-18] Rep. Grace Meng [NY-6] Rep. Gregory W. Meeks [NY-5] Rep. Andy Kim [NJ-3] Rep. Ami Bera [CA-7] Rep. Lloyd Doggett [TX-35] Rep. Jake Auchincloss [MA-4] Rep. Melanie Stansbury [NM-1] Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. [NJ-9] **Rep. Ted Lieu [CA-33] Rep. Marcy Kaptur [OH-9] **Rep. Barbara Lee [CA-13] Rep. Lizzie Fletcher [TX-7] 2021 Committee All-stars: Select Committee To Investigate Jan. 6 Veterans' Affairs Committee Appropriations Committee 2021 Caucus All-stars: Progressive Caucus Congressional Black Caucus

**Previous Overall MVP *Previous Freshman Or Election Blackout MVP