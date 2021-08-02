American SoundBar Rebrands Itself

One of the nation’s best in audio manufacturing and distributing custom Jeep SoundBars has rebranded itself.

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with American SoundBar® announced today that it has rebranded itself.

Diana Mendez, the spokesperson for American SoundBar, automotive parts store in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, explained that part of the rebrand includes a new logo.

“Our new logo is a visual representation of what we do,” said Mendez. The red, white, and blue-colored logo features a bald eagle surrounded by soundwaves and can be seen on the company’s website and social media platforms.

According to Mendez, American SoundBar’s basic principles of American Innovation and Jeep functionality are the staples of its unique audio design and engineering.

As to how customers rate the company, one customer identified as Jeff McKeighan highly recommends American SoundBar.

“This is an absolutely amazing company,” McKeighan said in his review on Facebook. “We had a system installed @ADK Jeep Invasion. I couldn’t be happier with the sound and looks of our sound bar subs and amp. Thanks again, American SoundBar.”

A second customer, identified as Charlene Blake, said she had a new soundbar installed at Jeep Beach and described the whole team as very professional, courteous, and kind.

“Trini did an amazing job,” she recalled before adding, “I highly recommend this company.”

But they aren’t the only ones raving about American SoundBar’s services. Customer Omar Piñeiro said he has never been to a shop with more of a down-to-earth owner.

“The staff was amazing,” he stressed. “It’s the friendliest and most welcoming place I've ever been to.”

For more information, please visit americansoundbar.com/blogs/news.

About American SoundBar®

American SoundBar® is the premier audio manufacturer and distributor of custom Jeep SoundBars. Our basic principles of American Innovation and Jeep functionality are the staples of our unique audio design and engineering.

Contact Details:

200 N 1st Street

Suite B2

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

United States