2V Industries announces the launch a new line of environmentally friendly cleaning supplies for the restoration industry
Diversified innovator and leading manufacturer of proprietary metalworking fluids and industrial lubricants announces the launch of EuroSolutions.WIXOM, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2V Industries, a diversified innovator and leading manufacturer of proprietary metalworking fluids and industrial lubricants announces the launch of EuroSolutions, a new line of environmentally friendly cleaning supplies for the restoration industry.
"We are excited to launch products that make deploying restoration chemicals easier than ever before," said Vijay Bedi, CEO of 2V Industries.
There are six products available in the line, including the OptiCLEAN line of industrial, commercial & residential smoke & odor cleaning products. 2V also launched OptiSOL and BioSOL, a line of mold and biological remediation products designed to eliminate mold, mildew, associated odors and ensure the substructures and surfaces are free of contamination and deliver an effective kill while preserving fabrics, fibers and surfaces against biological organisms.
"Shifting to the restoration market was a natural evolution for 2V Industries as we leverage our over 50 years of experience in fluid mechanics to develop a new line of environmentally friendly and non-toxic options for residential and commercial restoration companies.” Said Vivek Bedi, CFO of 2V Industries.
These best-in-class specialty chemicals are marketed as a solution for a diverse spectrum of applications in the commercial and residential restoration industry.
2V Industries, has also introduced a new digital sales platform for its EuroSolutions product family. The newly designed e-commerce portal offers many convenient features while making the buying process more efficient for its customers.
To learn more about the EuroSolutions e-commerce portal visit: https://eurosolutions.us
About 2V Industries, Inc.
2V Industries, Inc., founded in 1968, is a leading manufacturer of proprietary high-performance metalworking fluids and industrial lubricants serving the aerospace, automotive, defense and restoration industries. An innovative, environmentally-driven organization, 2V Industries specializes in supplying scientific solutions for the metalworking, metal forming and metal cleaning industries by collaborating with its customers to develop world class products and chemical processing solutions that yield high quality results at controlled costs.
Bill Edgar
2V Industries, Inc.
+1 2486247943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn