UK’s Taste America Ltd. Announces Launch of BYODS

/EIN News/ -- London, UK , July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taste America Ltd., leaders in American branded snacks, food and drinks is pleased to announce the launch of BYODS - Bring Your Own Device Shopping. With the ongoing pandemic, many people are preferring to shop online in order to escape the crowd at the store. While the safety of the customers is of utmost importance, Taste America Ltd. emphasizes how stores like these and other brick and mortar stores survive solely on incoming customers. Most people might have forgotten the importance of these little stores and how they contribute to the community. It is a genuine attempt by Taste America to help customers feel comfortable while they visit the store. The store also takes this opportunity to thank all its patrons who have been visiting despite the pandemic.

BYODS – Bring Your Own Device Shopping is a great initiative that could also be followed by other small stores such as Taste America. Most customers are still apprehensive about walking into a store, browsing through the products, touching the card readers, checkouts and touchpads. The ongoing pandemic has definitely made people more sensitive towards shopping with crowds and being in high-touch public spaces. So, what do customers get out of BYODS?



Any customer is welcome to visit the store anytime during open hours. While they can always choose to do their own shopping on one of our touchscreens, BYODS allows them to shop online while at the store. They can use the lounge area which is placed both inside and outside the store. Customers can browse using their own device, add their favorite products to their cart and complete the checkout. One of the staff members will quickly collect the order and bring it to the customer who is either sitting in the store or outside the store. The shopping bag will also be loaded into the vehicle at the curbside for customers who prefer to sit in their vehicles.

Through BYODS, Taste America wishes to create a safe shopping zone and encourage shoppers to visit these stores and finish their shopping without even stepping into the store. It is similar to drive-through fast-food pickup. This system is perfect for shoppers who don’t want to step inside the store or browse the aisle with other shoppers close by or wait in a queue at the checkout.

However, customers who still prefer to do their own shopping using a touchscreen in store are most welcome to visit the best USA food store in the UK. The store is thoroughly sanitized with all covid-19 safety protocols in place. Visit the store today to find it stocked up with fresh supplies including American coffee, BBQ sauces, cereal, iced tea, cookies, Jell-O, spices, seasoning, peanut butter, toppings and syrups and much more.

https://www.tasteamerica.co.uk/bring-your-own-device-shopping-byods

Taste America Ltd based in Tonbridge, Kent was launched in April 2010. It is now a leading supplier of imported American food, snacks, and drinks. The family-owned and operated store offers genuine merchandise sourced directly from USA, Mexico and Canada.

