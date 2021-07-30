New website connects older adults to engaging activities available nationwide
A Mighty Good Time is a one-stop-shop for in-person, virtual and phone-based events, classes and activities for those 50+.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research shows that people who stay active and engaged in their worlds live longer, healthier, happier lives, but until now, finding activities geared for older adults meant searching through hundreds of individual of websites or mining through printed calendars. A Mighty Good Time (www.AMightyGoodTime.com) is a new website for adults 50+ that features in-person, virtual, and phone-accessible events from a variety of hosts across the U.S. It's now easier than ever for older adults to find experiences that help them stay social, active, and engaged as they age! The site is FREE for those seeking activities.
With increased isolation due to the pandemic, finding ways to stay healthy and engage in your world is more important than ever. In his article, Emerging from the Pandemic of Loneliness, Dr. Sanjay Gupta said, "Humans are social creatures, not meant to live without connection to others. Many studies have found that social isolation and loneliness are not good for the brain, body or spirit. In older adults, they're linked to symptoms such as pain, insomnia, depression, anxiety and even a shorter life expectancy. They're also associated with cognitive decline and a higher risk for Alzheimer's disease."
With a variety of wellness, entertainment, educational, social and creative experiences on the calendar, everyone is sure to find something that will pique their interest. "We are curating the best activities from providers all over the country so you don't have to, " said Amy Temperley, Co-Creator of A Mighty Good Time. "We are passionate about active aging and excited to provide an easy way to find interesting things to do." A Mighty Good Time has an easy to use search tool that allows you to choose your day, delivery type (in-person, virtual, phone) and select from dozens of topic options.
Not only is the site FREE to search, it is free for those hosting events for older adults to post as well. Just click "Add Event" at the top of the page.
Looking for something to do today? www.amightygoodtime.com
