Amazing Cave Adventure in Belize
A life changing experience...Four Reasons You Need to Visit Actun Tunichil Muknal Cave in BELIZE!SAN IGNACIO TOWN, CAYO DISTRICT, BELIZE, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Reasons You Need to Visit
Actun Tunichil Muknal Cave in BELIZE!
Actun Tunichil Muknal (ATM) Cave in the jungles of Belize is a significant natural attraction that was once used by the ancient Maya for ceremonies and sacrifices. Some people would even call it a life changing experience. The cave features numerous types of artifacts that vary from stoneware and ceramics to skeletal remains. It also has fascinating maze-like chambers with high ceilings that are amazing to explore. To access the cave, visitors must be prepared to embark on a 30-minute hike through the jungle, and they should expect to get wet as a short swim is required!
Cayo Inland Expeditions provides a variety of adventure tours within Belize that include Maya temples, ceremonial caves, jungle canopy zip-lining, horseback riding, and more. They also offer an exciting full-day ATM Cave Exploration Tour that guides guests through the cave while providing them with lots of history about its past. The tour includes all transportation, equipment, park fees, lunch, refreshments, and towels. By embarking on a tour with Cayo Inland Expeditions, travelers can rest assured that they are experiencing ATM in a fun and safe manner while under the careful guidance of a professionally trained, and licensed tour guide.
Here are four reasons you need to visit Actun Tunichil Muknal Cave
1. It’s A Fascinating Archaeological Site
One of the most intriguing artifacts of ATM is the famous “Crystal Maiden”, a skeleton that is thought to be a sacrifice victim of the Maya. What makes this skeleton so unique, is that despite decades of weathering and natural processes, the surface of its bones appears to be covered with a geological sanded finish, which makes it appear to be covered in a fairy-like crystalized dust.
2. There are Animals to See
ATM is home to several animals such as bats, predatory spiders, freshwater crabs, tropical fish and sometimes even otters use the cave. With their trained eye, your Cayo Inland Expeditions’ tour guide will be able to point out animals that may be hidden or difficult to see within the cave. Therefore, you won’t miss out on catching a peek at the wildlife that otherwise may be overlooked.
3. Conservation is practiced
Guests can feel good knowing that conservation is practiced to maintain the quality of ATM for years to come. For example, visitors are asked to remove their shoes and wear socks when entering the upper dry chamber of the cave, in order to minimize the effects of foot traffic impact. Cameras are not allowed in the cave (without a permit) as in the past, a visitor’s camera was accidentally dropped on a skull that is believed to be over 1000 years old, causing damage to it. Entrance to the cave is also strictly limited to certain licensed holders in an attempt to preserve the site.
4. National Geographic Approves
ATM is ranked as one of the number one Sacred Cave Site of The World by the National Geographic Society. There have also been several documentaries created by Discovery Channel, National Geographic, and History Channel about this fascinating cave.
Click here to book your Actun Tunichil Muknal Tour with Cayo Inland Expeditions!
John Paul Hales
Cayo Inland Expeditions
+501 662-6619
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Cayo Inland Expeditions, one of the top tour companies in Belize.