Crypto Payments on WooCommerce with NOWPayments
At least 5+ million WooCommerce stores can accept cryptocurrency payments with the NOWPayments crypto payments plugin.
Cryptocurrency is an innovative method that will definitely help e-commerce businesses attract new audiences while maintaining a cost-effective strategy.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOWPayments to make cryptocurrency available as a payment method for merchants using the WooCommerce plugin. WooCommerce is an e-commerce plugin for small, medium and large online businesses, which use WordPress as their platform to sell products and services online. All types of those can be sold using the WooCommerce add-on: goods, subscriptions and so on. It also comes with various themes for stores and additional features to manage them. The NOWPayments innovation offers a way for these businesses to add a new payment method for their store and accept 100+ cryptocurrencies.
— Kate Lifshits, Senior Marketing Manager at NOWPayments
Features and benefits of the WooCommerce crypto payments plugin include:
- A new payment method in addition to the existing ones
- Speed: Instant transactions
- Low fees when compared to traditional payment methods
- Global reach: no additional fees for cross-border transactions
- New target group: active crypto community
- Popularity: According to the 2015 data, circa 30% of all online stores were using WooCommerce.
The WooCommerce plugin is available right now. For more information on the WooCommerce crypto plugin, see how to accept crypto payments using it.
About NOWPayments:
NOWPayments is a non-custodial crypto payment gateway that lets merchants all around the world accept crypto payments in 100+ cryptocurrencies, with auto coin conversion available. Regardless of what crypto customers pay with, merchants can choose to accept the coins they prefer - NOWPayments converts them automatically.
The platform supports fiat conversion, and offers crypto donation tools and a solution for a crypto-powered payroll.
NOWPayments provides businesses with a variety of tools: API, crypto invoices, donation widget, button, as well as plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2 and others.
NOWPayments is a non-custodial payment gateway, which means that all your payments will be instantly transferred to your own wallet that only you can have access to.
Kate Lifshits
NOWPayments
partners@nowpayments.io
