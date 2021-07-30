REGISTER NOW: School Resource Officer Summit 2021

The School Resource Officer summit will be taking place August 10th and and 11th at Windham High School from 9am to 4pm EST (both in person and virtual options available).

August 10th will feature a keynote address from the Restorative Justice Board titled “A Showcase of Options for Thinking about Restorative Justice and Community Impact.” August 11th will feature Lt. Carlos Camacho from the Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department.

The summit will also feature numerous breakout sessions:

• Racial & Implicit Bias; a History of Racism- Trooper Elgin Physic • EOPs- Melissa Coden • Social Emotional Learning- Bear Shea • Behavioral Threat Assessment- Dr. Karen Barnes • Adverse Childhood Experiences 101 & 102- Ruby Parker • Trauma and Professional Resiliencey- Allegra Hirsch • Effective Police Interactions with Youth /Mirror- Mirror Project

Light breakfast items will be available both days for in-person participants at 8:15 AM and lunch will be at 12 PM with vegetarian or protein choices.

Please register for both in person and virtual options. Virtual participants will be capped at 500 people. If you are attending virtually, this link will enable you to choose the breakout session you registered for.