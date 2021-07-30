We Insure Continues National Expansion, Opens New Office in Naples, Florida, Owned and Operated by Joe Erickson
I wanted to join We Insure because it allows me to give my clients more choices so that I can sell coverage rather than price”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure JD Insurance Agency.
— Joe Erickson, Agency Owner
Agency Owner Joe Erickson has been in the insurance industry for more than ten years, focusing on all lines of insurance including commercial, life, and primarily property and casualty insurance. He has been a Naples, FL resident for most of his life and gained his insurance experience along with talented agents at established insurance companies.
Owning an independent insurance agency to further fulfill his passion for helping people has been a recent attainable goal for Joe. With a desire to have more access to the top-rated markets for all lines of insurance and the support to allow him to focus 100% on his customers, he opened a We Insure agency. “I wanted to join We Insure because it allows me to give my clients more choices so that I can sell coverage rather than price,” says Erickson. “I also want to be a part of an insurance family with full support.”
“We Insure has built strong relationships with top insurance carriers, which enables our franchise partners to get immediate access to excellent rates — an incredible advantage for a new agency,” explains Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger.
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises in 2021 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 170 retail locations nationwide. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Contact:
We Insure JD Insurance Agency
4530 Arnold Ave
Naples, FL 34104
Joe Erickson
We Insure JD Insurance Agency
+1 239-291-3070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook