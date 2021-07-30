Substrata announces Bacto-Zyme for sale
The enzyme based product is used for odor elimination and degreasing
Bacto-Zyme helps us reach our sustainability goals with its zero harmful residues and working with the Substrata team is easy.”HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henderson, Nevada based chemical manufacturing company Substrata announced today their enzymatic microbial cleaner Bacto-Zyme is available for purchase by formulators.
Bacto-Zyme is an enzyme-based odor eliminator and degreaser. Instead of masking odors the enzymes eat odors, permanently removing them. Bacto-Zyme is 100% environmentally friendly. It has been proven safe for waste dumps, landfills, and misting systems used in livestock farming.
When used as a degreasing agent Bacto-Zyme’s enzymes reduce the surface tension of grease allowing it to be easily lifted off by either spraying or wiping. It’s been used for mold remediation and has been successfully used in hydroponic gardening systems to remove biofilm, significantly saving on time.
“Bacto-Zyme helps us reach our sustainability goals with its zero harmful residues and working with the Substrata team is easy,” said Rhiannon Woo of OnePointOne, a vertical farming company.
Regular use of Bacto-Zyme will keep grease traps, drains, garbage disposals, wet wells and septic systems free flowing and odorless.
There is no special procedure to using Bacto-Zyme, just dilute it with water.
To learn more about the different uses of Bacto-Zyme you can visit bacto-zyme.us.
About Substrata
Substrata has quickly become the go-to bio-chemical manufacturer of enzyme-based products, serving government agencies, commercial businesses and farmers worldwide. Products created by Substrata are natural enzyme-based compounds that are ideal for road and soil stabilization, soil conditioning, petroleum bioremediation, cleaning and odor control. To learn more about Substrata products, call 702.825.2500 or visit www.substrata.us.
Alfonso Martinez
Substrata
+1 702-825-5200
amartinez@substrata.us