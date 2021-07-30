Pat Hinton Walker of Coaching Stepping Stones to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CANTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educating individuals about the role of health and wellness, personally, professionally, or organizationally, can ultimately help drive change.

Pat Hinton Walker is the founder of Coaching Stepping Stones, where she specializes in career and life transition as well as executive leadership development.

Prior to launching Coaching Stepping Stones, Walker was a leader in the nursing profession. Naturally, her coaching integrates health and wellness.

“Everything we do and don’t do impacts our health and wellness,” says Walker. “Health and wellness coaching touches everyone.”

According to Walker, 90 percent of people in the US have a chronic condition they manage. They go to work, they take their pills, they're monitoring their blood pressure and blood sugar. How do we assist people in integrating health and wellness into their life?

“We tend to think the only mind we have is in our head,” says Walker. “The key is: what does it take to get the attention of the person? The body will eventually demand your attention.”

“When you have optimal health and wellness, your heart, your head and your gut are all buddies hanging out and having a good time,” explains Walker. “When you're not, then the heart, the head and the gut and are not friendly anymore. They don't like each other. They plot against each other. Health and wellness integrate us.”

Health and wellness coaching touches organizations, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At an organizational level we’ve been following COVID protocols, but health and wellness extends to what’s in the vending machines, as well as how are leaders help employees manage stress,” says Walker. “If you've got a leader that cares about their own health, frequently they will value health within the company.”

In addition to assisting people to be the best they can be, Walker also teaches health and wellness coaching to coaches who are trying to be certified.

“Whether it’s individuals who want to be coaches or coaches who are already certified, we have an increasing number who want to integrate health and wellness into their coaching,” says Walker.

Close Up Radio will feature Pat Hinton Walker in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on August 3rd at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.coachingsteppingstones.com