Sauna Rocket Releases Innovative, Affordable, Effective Home Sauna Kit
Enjoy the luxury of a sauna conveniently and privately at homeKENT, OHIO, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sauna Rocket has developed a new sauna design making it easier and more affordable to have a home spa. The innovative design brings the benefits of a gym or spa sauna home with a steam room that can be upgraded with seats or benches to create a home sauna.
Sauna Rocket founder and owner Garrett Munro developed the two-person Home Sauna Kit after a lifetime of seeking excellent sauna experiences. Munro grew up in Finnish sauna country in the upper peninsula of Michigan and enjoyed spending downtime in gyms and saunas during high school and college. He then traveled to China, where bathhouses are popular, to work as an English teacher, and found he also enjoyed the bathhouses. However, upon returning to the United States, he struggled to find a sauna close to work.
Munro wanted to develop a sauna solution that didn't cost thousands of dollars and require carpentry skills to install. He found a series of steam products from Asia that had the right spirit but did not deliver the experience Munro was passionate about delivering. After spending several years refining the product, it is now available to the public. The full-body sauna can now be enjoyed comfortably and with privacy at home.
"Sauna Rocket's two-person Home Steam Sauna Kit is ideal for people looking for recovery from soreness, relaxation and wellness," Munro said. "The kit is significantly more affordable than traditional home steam rooms or saunas."
The system is portable yet durable, with high-quality and easy-to-clean features that fit anywhere. It's engineered to reach high heat and humidity within minutes and comes with an insulated sauna cabin and a high-powered electric steamer with a tube and dispenser. Most impressively, it's significantly more affordable than traditional home steam rooms or saunas.
The company also offers a Far-infrared Sauna for recovery, detox, weight loss and relaxation. Far-Infrared Therapy (FIR) enables energy waves to gently penetrate the skin's surface and raise the body's temperature to 107.6 Fahrenheit or 42 Celsius and above, allowing the body to activate restorative functions.
Sauna Rocket also offers a Red Cedar Sauna Floor Section, a custom-built sauna floor to turn a Sauna Rocket into a traditional-feeling sauna room. Made from high-quality North American Red Cedar, these aromatic boards fill in the senses with a rejuvenating wood fragrance for a unique steam sauna experience and are resistant to mildew and rot.
About Sauna Rocket®
Sauna Rocket® is a patented product developed as an affordable and accessible home sauna solution. The product creates a home steam room that can be upgraded with seats or benches to create a home sauna. Now, people can experience the benefits of a sauna on their own time without having to take a trip to the gym or spa. Sauna Rocket's products are the two-person Home Steam Sauna Kit, the Far-infrared Sauna and the Red Cedar Sauna Floor Section for Sauna Rocket®.
