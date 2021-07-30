JetMax AI Vision Robotic Arm Exceeding Funding Goal

True AI Vision Robotic Arm High Extensibility With Slide Rail and Vehicle Chassis Deep Learning Process

Robotic Arm With True AI Deep Learning Ability Gains A Great Vogue

EASTERN, HONG KONG, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 30th, JetMax Robotic Arm from Hiwonder Technology greets its third day campaign on KickStarter. So far over HK$227K has been raised globally and nearly triple the original funding goal accomplished. The increase in funding has been accompanied by extensive community discussion and media attention. According to KickStarter page, there are still 32 days left while early bird kits are being sold out soon. Products will be shipped out in October.

Majority of robotic arms in the market are programmed with color recognition and tracking commands. However, we all know a true AI product should execute complicating task autonomously. JetMax Robotic Arm is a true AI vision robot equipped with a HD wide-angle camera and deep learning ability.

Combined Hiwonder’s embedded R&D skills and the Jetson Nano’s excellent computing power in operating ROS, JetMax Robotic Arm can perform real-time object recognition, autonomous sorting, face recognition, etc. with high level of efficiency and flexibility. This also means through it’s open source system, the user can inject and entrust his creativity into this smart robotic arm.

“Throughout our journey of developing, we often challenge ourselves to be innovative in the form of our products and showcasing our technological creativity. ” said David Zhang, funder of Hiwonder, “we relentlessly confront and overcomes the challenges in pursuit for perfection. As JetMax progresses towards completion soon, it will be another of our prideful and significant milestones.”

JetMax is highly extensible. Users can insert different sensors into JetMax, also modify it with slide rail or vehicle chassis. Besides, multiple end-of arm toolings can be attached easily. Such a strong extensibility with a friendly open-source system means every owner will enjoy an infinite development and learning journey.

Interested buyers can get more info and back JetMax on KickStarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jetmax/jetmax-the-ai-vision-robotic-arm-for-endless-creativity

JetMax's launch on Product Hunt: https://www.hackster.io/hiwonder-technology/jetmax-ai-vision-robotic-arm-powered-by-jetson-nano-62b1f6

Hiwonder social media : @hiwonderofficial

For more information, please visit: https://www.hiwonder.hk

JetMax Robotic Arm Launching On KickStarter