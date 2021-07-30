The Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market Is Characterized By New Technologies

Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry is characterized by the increased use of several new technologies in recent years. There is a wide range of devices being developed to treat both POP and urinary incontinence. For instance, the Lyrette™ transurethral SUI system led by Verathon Medical UK Ltd is the only FDA approved treatment used for treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) among women.

Devices such as such as Lyrette™ transurethral SUI system are used for procedures for incontinence, as trends in the urinary incontinence treatment devices market. The treatment through Lyrette™ does not require the use of anesthesia or surgery, and instead it uses radiofrequency energy to tighten the tissue of the bladder. For the treatment of POP, companies are now focusing on using native tissue prolapse repair procedures instead of vaginal mesh after the adverse health issues from the usage of vaginal mesh were highlighted.

Major players in the urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry are Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, Ethicon US, Bard Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

The global urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $0.1 billion in 2020 to $0.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10%. The decline is mainly due to deferment of treatments due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to fall in demand for the equipment. The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse market size is expected to reach $0.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market covered in the report is segmented by type into urinary incontinence devices, pelvic organ prolapse devices; by urinary incontinence devices: artificial urinary sphincters, electrical stimulation devices, urethral slings, catheters; by pelvic organ prolapse devices into vaginal mesh, vaginal pessary; by incontinence type into stress incontinence, urge incontinence, overflow incontinence, functional incontinence; by end user into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home use.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

