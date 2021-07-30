Global ICU Beds Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The ICU Beds Market 2021-2030

ICU Beds Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 ICU Beds Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘ICU Beds Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global ICU beds market is expected to decline from $3.38 billion in 2020 to $2.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -27.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The Intensive Care Unit beds market is expected to reach $2.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Increasing COVID-19 cases across the globe is pressurizing governments of emerging and developed countries to increase their intensive care capacities.

The Intensive Care Unit beds market consists of sales of special hospital beds designed for ICUs to take care of critical patients. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electrical, semi-electrical, and mechanical ICU Beds that provide both safety and comfort to patients and also caregivers. Intensive care represents the highest level of continuing patient care and treatment. An intensive care unit is a designated area offering facilities for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of critical illnesses such as multiple organ failures.

Trends In The Global ICU Beds Market

The frequent outbreaks of pandemic diseases such as Influenza, Ebola, and the recent COVID-19, has put enormous pressure on healthcare authorities and health services to draft and discuss preparedness plans that includes the increase in number of ICU beds, to accommodate critically ill patients. During pandemics, most patients require ICU admission and this drives the market for ICU beds. Even in most well-developed countries, ICU beds are often close to capacity during such out-breaks.

Global ICU Beds Market Segments:

The global ICU beds market is further segmented based on type, application, end use and geography.

By Type: Electric Beds, Semi-Electric Beds, Manual Beds

By Application: Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Neurological Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Intensive Care Unit, Post-Operative Recovery Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Mobile Intensive Care Unit

By End Use: General And Acute Care Hospitals, Specialized Hospitals, Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC), Others

By Geography: The global ICU beds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read ICU Beds Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

ICU Beds Market Organizations Covered: Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG, Gendron Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

