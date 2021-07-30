Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global food pathogen detection technology market is expected to grow from $3.77 billion in 2020 to $4.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food pathogen detection technology market is expected to reach $5.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Increase in the outbreak of foodborne illness across the world contributed to the growth of the food pathogen detection technology market.

The food pathogen detection technology market consists of sales of food pathogen detection products and related services for the detection and elimination of foodborne pathogens from food. Foodborne pathogens are bacteria, viruses, and parasites that exist in food and are a cause of serious illness such as food poisoning. The food pathogen detection technology market is involved in the development of food testing techniques that are used to identify any bacterial contamination in the food by pathogens and removing them to prevent any unwanted incidents of foodborne illness, toxicity, or poisoning.

Trends In The Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market

Genetic testing technology is being increasingly used for the rapid, sensitive, reliable detection of pathogens on the food. Genetic testing techniques identify the problem even when the pathogens are just formed or are in tiny concentration.

Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Segments:

The global food pathogen detection technology market is further segmented based on technology, food type, type and geography.

By Technology: Traditional (Quantitative Culture And Qualitative Culture), Rapid (Convenience, Polymerase Chain Reaction, and Immunoassay)

By Food Type: Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains

By Type: E. Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Others (Norovirus And Rotavirus)

By Geography: The global food pathogen detection technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Organizations Covered: SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Silliker, Inc., IFP Institut Für Produktqualität GmbH

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

