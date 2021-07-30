AEGIS CUSTODY LAUNCHES REGULATED REAL-WORLD ASSET DIGITIZATION SERVICE DIGIQUICK
DigiQuick creates new asset management and financing opportunities for asset owners, while mitigating the issues of permanence and authenticity.
Our mission is to make all real-world assets digital and investible. The launch of DigiQuick is a major step in that direction.”HONG KONG, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aegis Custody, the regulated end-to-end asset digitization, investment, and custody solution powering the digital transformation of traditional finance, today announced the launch of its real-world asset digitization service DigiQuick. DigiQuick creates new asset management and financing opportunities by allowing asset owners to create digital representations of any asset, physical or digital, they hold.
— Serra Wei, CEO of Aegis Custody
Starting with physical artwork and capital advance assets, DigiQuick supports the creation of both non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and fungible tokens (FTs). Once digitized, owners can manage their digitized assets without the need for paperwork or transfer them to any Ethereum wallet upon request through the DigiQuick interface. In the case of capital advance assets, such as those held by payment processors, owners will be able to use them as collateral for short-term financing.
Moving forward, DigiQuick’s flexible platform will support the digitization of other real-world asset types, including real estate investment trusts, precious metals, private debt, corporate assets, accounts receivables, green energy assets, and commodities. The traditionally illiquid private debt, equity, and real estate markets, for example, represent hundreds of trillions of dollars in untapped liquidity.
“Our mission is to make all real-world assets digital and investible,” said Serra Wei, CEO of Aegis Custody. “The launch of DigiQuick is a major step in that direction. Not only are we allowing asset owners to manage their assets more efficiently, but we are enabling liquid markets for previously illiquid assets and easier access to working capital.”
Backed by Aegis Custody’s custodial service and registered transfer agents, DigiQuick mitigates two of the problems facing digitized assets: permanence and authenticity.
To ensure permanent storage of real-world assets and associated metadata uploaded to the platform, DigiQuick takes advantage of the distributed file storage system, InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), digital signatures, and strong encryption. The result is an immutable and permanent object held in a transparent and segregated trust account that no one, not even Aegis Custody, can modify or manipulate after the token is issued on Ethereum. In addition, the use of IPFS means that the objects will always be available, even in the case of network downtime.
Authenticity is established through the due diligence conducted by Aegis Custody on every asset owner that wants to digitize assets. Currently only available to legal entities, the due diligence (KYC/AML) process is the same used by Aegis Custody for its custody clients.
Trust companies are seen as critical to the success of transforming traditional finance because they enable a legal connection between the digitized asset stored on the blockchain and the real-world asset (or its legal proof of ownership) held in custody. As decentralized finance continues to attract larger investors, this connection becomes necessary to the future growth of the space.
DigiQuick is built on the globally trusted Ethereum network. The network hosts the modular smart contracts that enable the digitization, transfer, and management of assets. And as the digitized assets are issued as Ethereum fungible or non-fungible tokens, they are accepted by a large number of exchanges and marketplaces and can be held by any Ethereum wallet. And regardless of where the tokens are transferred, the original creator will always see a transparent list of all future transactions.
“Blockchain, specifically the Ethereum network, is the foundation of DigiQuick,” added Ms. Wei. “Combined with our regulated custodial services, it provides the transparency, portability, and functionality needed to make asset digitization and management trusted and frictionless. As we move ahead with our decentralized finance (DeFi) products, SkyVault and Ciao, the Ethereum network will play a vital role in enabling a variety of portfolio diversification opportunities for investors.”
SkyVault and Ciao, along with Aegis Custody’s token, SkyRocket, are slated to launch in Q4 of this year. The products will provide institutional investors with a trusted bridge to a diverse range of DeFi investment opportunities. With SkyVault, investors get exposure to DeFi protocols with their principal guaranteed. Ciao allows investors to contribute to liquidity pools backed by real-world-asset NFTs digitized on DigiQuick or elsewhere. As a reward for participation, investors will receive SkyRocket tokens.
About Aegis Custody
Founded in 2018, Aegis Custody is powering the digital transformation of traditional finance through its end-to-end asset digitization, investment, and custody solution. Operating under the same regulatory frameworks as most banks and trust companies, the company allows any asset to be digitized and invested in.
As part of its efforts to digitally transform traditional finance, Aegis Custody launched its online real-world asset digitization service, DigiQuick, in Q3 2021 to create new asset management and financing opportunities for asset owners. In Q4, the company plans to launch two decentralized finance (DeFi) products, SkyVault and Ciao, along with its own DeFi token, SkyRocket, to provide a trusted bridge between investors and DeFi investment opportunities.
Aegis Custody utilizes regulated fiduciary Trust Companies in Hong Kong to hold all digital assets in segregated and transparent trust accounts. Approval to form a Non-Depository Trust Company has been granted in 2020 by the South Dakota Division of Banking.
Headquartered in the U.S. and Taiwan, the company has offices in Hong Kong and South Dakota.
