Shivaami becomes a Premier UseWise Partner

Shivaami and UseWise by Miadria Group announce that from today Shivaami has joined the UseWise channel program as the Premier Channel Partner.

— Punit Thakkar, CEO of Shivaami
ZAGREB, CROATIA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shivaami is the worldwide Premier Google Cloud Partner, Microsoft CSP partner and the largest seller of Google Workspace productivity suite in India. Their Google Workspace customer base is over a 10000+ companies so this partnership where UseWise technology and Shivaami are joined together is very exciting for both parties and will contribute to the growth of UseWise.

Shivaami is appointed as an exclusive partner for the Indian market and a worldwide Premier partner for UseWise applications.

UseWise, for now, includes one application, listed on the Google Workspace Marketplace – Sign.UseWise.

Sign.UseWise is the application that is targeting Google Workspace administrators, sales & marketing departments. It enables email signature management by groups, domains, organizational units, as well as management of marketing campaigns, setting up Send As addresses for users centrally and many other features.

In the near future, the portfolio of UseWise applications will grow to include other applications that will support Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 and having Shivaami as a Premier partner will be an amazing driver for the growth of UseWise.

This is the comment by Mr. Punit Thakkar, CEO and owner of Shivaami: "We are very excited to include UseWise applications as an important part of our portfolio of cloud services that we offer to our clients to enrich their public cloud journey. Sign.UseWise will be very popular with our users for sure and as a beginning step, we can offer up to 6-month trial to all companies that contact us."

Adriana Baranek, CEO of Miadria Group, also commented: “We are delighted to work with Shivaami and, as our portfolio grows, so will the value of this amazing partnership.”

More about UseWise can be found on the UseWise YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/c/UseWise, usewise.com and at usewise.app. For more information about this press release feel free to contact info@shivaami.com or usewise@usewise.com.

Adriana Baranek
Miadria d.o.o.
email us here
