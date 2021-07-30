New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing the Peace X2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501792
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/29/21, 2211 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hardscrabble Road, Bristol
VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace by use of Electronic Communication
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Millette
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
ACCUSED: Joseph Lefebvre
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/29/21 at approximately 2211 hours, Troopers received a 911 call from Joseph Lefebvre (39) of Bristol, VT; reporting Jeffrey Millette (39) of Burlington, VT was on his way to his residence to fight him. Lefebvre resided on Hardscrabble Road in the Town of Bristol and advised Millette was armed with a handgun.
Shortly after Troopers arrived on scene, Millette arrived at the residence and was taken into custody. Millette consented to a search of his vehicle and no firearm was recovered. Further investigation revealed both Lefebvre and Millette threatened and harassed each other via Facebook Messenger.
Millette and Lefebvre were both issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.