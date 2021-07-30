New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing the Peace X2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501792

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/29/21, 2211 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hardscrabble Road, Bristol

VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace by use of Electronic Communication

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Millette

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

ACCUSED: Joseph Lefebvre

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/29/21 at approximately 2211 hours, Troopers received a 911 call from Joseph Lefebvre (39) of Bristol, VT; reporting Jeffrey Millette (39) of Burlington, VT was on his way to his residence to fight him. Lefebvre resided on Hardscrabble Road in the Town of Bristol and advised Millette was armed with a handgun.

Shortly after Troopers arrived on scene, Millette arrived at the residence and was taken into custody. Millette consented to a search of his vehicle and no firearm was recovered. Further investigation revealed both Lefebvre and Millette threatened and harassed each other via Facebook Messenger.

Millette and Lefebvre were both issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.