Indian performer Mukesh Officials recently launched his show "Interview with Mukesh Officials"

Interview with Mukesh Officials is a platform to promote and support independent artists and grow the independent talents scenario in India.

MUMBAI, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The special Interview and Talent show 'Interview with Mukesh Officials' is host by Indian singer-songwriter Mukesh Officials and promises to bring forth the immense potential of the rapidly growing Indian independent artists.

Singer Mukesh Officials recently invited Bollywood artist to his show "Interview with Mukesh Officials". Recently Shubham Mishra, Dushyant Kapoor, Anupam Rajput, and many more Bollywood artists talk about his journey with show host Mukesh Officials.

Mukesh Suthar was better known by his stage name Mukesh Officials is an Indian singer, songwriter, music composer, and producer. He rose to fame in 2017 with his song "Kyun Pardesha". Mukesh is the current heartthrob of the nation owing to his phenomenal songs like Umeed Hai and Socho Socho.

Recent Guest Indian YouTubers like Anupam Rajput and Shubham Mishra inspired the people about how to save the country's culture and social contribution. Also, promote his mission Rape Free India on this show. Creator likes Dushyant Kapoor and Mr. Dark Rahul. Dushyant Kapoor told about love and social media in a very good way, how people are getting caught in the dark magic of social media these days. Better than spending time online, enjoy in the world of offline. Connect with nature, meet family, play with friends, that is real life.

"Interview with Mukesh Officials" this show supports the talent and artists as well as supports the society and the culture of the country. Mukesh told his fans that "Keep connected with this show so that it can be made an even better show and thank you all for this love."