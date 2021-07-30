RE: I91 north & south

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 north and south in the area of mile marker 21 will be partially closed due to flooding in the area.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.