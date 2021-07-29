Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former Benton County Deputy Arrested, Accused of Domestic Assault

CAMDEN – Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Benton County man accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute, Tuesday.

Today, at the request of 24th District Attorney Matt Stowe, TBI agents began investigating the allegation involving Christopher S. Nolen (DOB: 3/21/74).  During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Nolen, a deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office who was off-duty at the time of the incident, assaulted a former girlfriend.

This afternoon, TBI agents arrested Nolen and charged him with one count of Domestic Assault.  He was booked into the Benton County Jail on a $25,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.  Nolen, who was placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident, has since been terminated from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

