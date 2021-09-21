Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure and Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran in Virginia and he has lung cancer call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation-if he had navy asbestos exposure.” — Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NORFOLK , VIRGINIA , USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran in Virginia and within the last year-he has been diagnosed with lung cancer please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be significant financial compensation if he had heavy exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard prior to 1982. Compensation for a person like this might be a hundred thousand dollars or more and the claim does not involve suing the navy. Further, it does not matter if he smoked cigarettes.

"Norfolk, Virginia is home to the world's largest navy base and there are Navy Veterans all over the state of Virginia. If one of these people might be your dad or husband and he has lung cancer, and if prior to 1982 he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy please call attorney Erik Karst about compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be substantial as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, Portsmouth or anywhere in Virginia. https://Virginia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Virginia include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, millwrights, insulators, welders, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Virginia is home to the largest US Navy base, as well as one of the world’s largest shipyards. Typically. the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.