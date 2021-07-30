TechAssure Launches Cyber Insurance Program Protected by Ransomware Blocking Technology Platform
ShadowNet is the insurance industry's first cyber insurance program to include auto-shunning technology to block malicious IP addresses.
The missing piece in cyber insurance has always been proactive protection of cyber insureds. ShadowNet goes a step further by actively blocking hackers from ever accessing a company’s network.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechAssure, the international nonprofit association of insurance and risk management experts for technology-related risks, announced the launch of ShadowNet: a comprehensive cyber insurance program protected by an industry-leading ransomware blocking technology solution. By partnering with RiskAnalytics and ICE Cybersecurity, TechAssure has created a solution that offers companies greater protection and offers insurers a more well-protected book of business.
— Garrett Droege
“The missing piece in cyber insurance has always been proactive protection of cyber insureds,” said TechAssure Executive Director, Garrett Droege. “Many companies offer cyber security assessments, network scans, and risk management recommendations along with their cyber insurance products. ShadowNet goes a step further by actively blocking hackers from ever accessing a company’s network.”
As the cyber insurance marketplace hardens, companies are increasingly finding it difficult to access the coverage, limits, and/or pricing they are seeking. This is largely being driven by the sharp increase in ransomware claims over the past 18 months. Cyber insurance underwriters are looking for insureds that are being proactive in cyber risk management and have a proven strategy to avoid ransomware events. ShadowNet is a unique platform that allows insureds to identify threats in real-time, share that information with other insureds and insurance carriers, and blocks them from communicating with ransomware and malware.
ShadowNet is available through any of TechAssure’s US-based retail brokerage members. It is open to a broad-variety of industries and company sizes.
MORE ABOUT TECHASSURE
Established in 2000, TechAssure is a unique consortium of risk management experts serving innovative industries, such as technology, telecommunications, life sciences, clean tech, as well as the venture capital and private equity firms that fund them. Comprised of over 35 specialist firms located in technology hubs across the world, TechAssure members collectively serve over 5,000 clients and represent over $10 Billion in premium volume. The association also produces a proprietary annual benchmarking report for the industries it serves.
TechAssure Marketing Contact:
Amy Ellis, Membership + Marketing Coordinator
amy@techassure.org
MORE ABOUT RISK ANALYTICS
RiskAnalytics collects, analyzes and correlates global risk data to distribute cyber threat intelligence in real-time to stop cybercrime. As a member of Google’s esteemed VirusTotal community, RiskAnalytics’ team of U.S.- based cyber experts stay up-to-date on the latest tech, methods and sources of cyberthreats across the globe, and infuse that knowledge into an industry-leading, always-on threat intel feed, called ShadowNet. Simply put, RiskAnalytics is your first and last line of defense.
RiskAnalytics Marketing Contact:
Jake Stull, Director of Marketing
jake@riskanalytics.com
MORE ABOUT ICE CYBERSECURITY
ICE Cybersecurity is a leading provider of cybersecurity insights and intelligence for businesses. Our Integrated Cybersecurity Engine (ICE) provides analytics and reports creating a comprehensive view of our clients’ security posture, helping them take rapid action to reduce risk, improve compliance and prevent ransomware infections. Be secure, be confident.
ICE Cybersecurity Marketing Contact:
Phuoc Nguyen, VP Business Development
marketing@icecybersecurity.com
Garrett Droege
TechAssure
+1 704-728-7232
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn