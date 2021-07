Panamax Capital and Magstar Capital assist RICOVR in raising $1.5 million Pre-Series A Round

PRINCETON, NJ, USA, July 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- RICOVR Healthcare, creator of the XALIVA rapid diagnostics platform announced in April 2021 that it has raised $1.5 million Pre-Series A round tocommercialize its point-of-care testing device for THC and COVID-19.RICOVR has now raised a total of $3.0 million. The new funding was led by Achari Ventures, withparticipation from Halley Venture Partners and strategic investors. The prior $1.1 million Seed round inDecember 2020 was led by Halley Venture Partners.Piyush Sadana, COO and Co-Founder of RICOVR said, “We are fortunate to have the support of ourinvestors and trusted financial advisors, Panamax and Magstar who assisted and introduced the leadinvestors for both rounds, as we look to continue to grow the company and scale RICOVR’s uniquetechnology.”About RICOVRRICOVR Healthcare is the creator of the XALIVA rapid diagnostics platform that provides high-quality,rapid diagnostics results using a small amount of saliva. Company’s product pipeline includes rapidpoint-of-care tests for Covid-19, THC & drugs-of-abuse, and infectious diseases. The Company boasts adistinguished advisory board and management team of scientists and engineers committed to making a positive impact on society.About Panamax CapitalPanamax provides capital raising,M&A, and strategic advisory services to small to medium-sizedenterprises (SMEs), investors, and acquirers. Focus on Technology/Impact Investing enabled companiesin the Consumer, Finance, F&B, Health & Life Sciences, Logistics/Transportation, Natural Resources, RealEstate, and Technology sectors. Greenwich, CT based with resources in the Americas, Asia, India, andIreland. Broker/Dealer services provided by PartnerCap Securities, LLC, Member FINRA / SIPC.About Magstar CapitalMagstar Capital is an investment banking firm that provides strategic buy-side and sell-side M&A, capital raising, and corporate advisory services to companies and private equity, venture capital, and family office investors across a variety of sectors, including Banking, Specialty Finance, FinTech, Health/Wellness/MedTech, Food & Beverage, Logistics, Sports and Entertainment, Asset Management, Real Estate, and Technology and Media. The firm’s principals have been involved in over 150 M&A and capital raising assignments, representing an aggregate transaction value over $15 billion. Magstar is based in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Austin, Aspen, and Miami. Magstar is a Member, FINRA/SIPC.For further information on RICOVR, please visit www.ricovr.com For more information on these transactions please contact:Panamax CapitalTom Blinten(203) 979-4041tblinten@panamaxcapital.comMagstar CapitalDavid Magli(914) 937-7583dmagli@magstarcapital.comRICOVRPiyush Sadana(609) 375-8379info@ricovr.com