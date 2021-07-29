Hoyer Statement on America's Continued Economic Recovery Under President Biden

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Bureau of Economic Analysis

announced that the U.S.’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.5% in the second quarter of 2021 :

“The 6.5% growth in GDP last quarter is very positive news for our economy. In fact, the past six months have seen the fastest growth in the U.S. economy in four decades, and our economy has now made up the losses of the pandemic and has roared back even stronger than before. These numbers demonstrate that efforts by the Biden-Harris Administration and Congressional Democrats to make it safe for our businesses and schools to reopen are working. This Administration’s recovery policies are taking our economy from the worst it’s been in our lifetimes to a point where it presents some of the greatest opportunities we’ve ever seen. However, we must work to fix the vulnerabilities in our economy revealed by this pandemic, from childcare to supply chains, to ensure that businesses and workers can continue fueling our economic recovery. Moreover, the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 threatens these gains, which is why it is essential that Americans continue to get vaccinated. “Our success in overcoming this pandemic and building back better with a stronger economy and more opportunities for economic advancement depends on every individual doing his or her part. We are in this together, and vaccines are proving not only to be safe and effective for those who get them but also to be our ticket out of this economic crisis and back to growth.”