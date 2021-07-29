Fix-It Right Plumbing Gets Top Plumber in Melbourne Award

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fix-It Right Plumbing, a plumbing company based in Carrum Downs, Australia, is proud to announce that Tradies News has recently named them as one of the top plumbers in the Melbourne area. Tradies News listed the company as one of the top five plumbers in Melbourne, with their 4.9/5 star rating from 660 customers playing an important role in the award. The customer star ratings were obtained from Google Business reviews, with a minimum of 200 customer reviews required to be included in the list. When in need of a plumber Melbourne residents can choose from the top five list, which Tradies News readily recommends.

A spokesperson for Fix-It Right Plumbing, says, “If you are looking for a plumber in Australia who takes pride in the work they do and ensures that your problem stays fixed long after they have gone, you have come to the right place. We are happy and proud to announce that we have been named as one of the top five plumbers in Melbourne. Rest assured that we will continue to do our best to serve your plumbing needs. We always ensure to get to the bottom of what caused the plumbing problem in the first place is our priority, rather than just fixing the symptoms or by doing short-term band-aid fixes. We know that finding the true cause of the issue is the best, most efficient and cost effective way of fixing our customers plumbing problems for good.”

Fix-It Right Plumbing has a team of professionals who can help with: blocked drains, hot water issues, burst pipes, leak detection, dripping taps, gas leaks, and more. Several factors make this plumbing company stand out among its competitors. These include: upfront pricing, which means customers are aware of the cost even before they start; fixed right the first time; fully stocked vans; family owned and operated business with more than 13 years of experience; helpful and knowledgeable professionals; and flexible payment options. The company is currently expanding across Australia and they now have skilled and experienced plumbers all over Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, and Geelong.

Fix-It Right Plumbing services a broad range of areas in Melbourne and have plumbers in Mornington, Flinders, Portsea, Cranbourne, Dandenong, and beyond, all from their centrally based headquarters in Carrum Downs. They can provide plumbing services to those who live in the greater Melbourne area or the Mornington Peninsula. They also service the local areas around Melbourne, including Carlton, Richmond, Collingwood, Brunswick, Hawthorn, Prahran, and St Kilda.

For those who live in Geelong and need a plumber, they service Clifton Springs, Highton, Barwon Heads, and Ocean Grove to name a few. For those who are based in the ACT, their Canberra-based plumbers can find and fix people’s plumbing issues across Canberra, including Gungahlin, Queanbeyan, Belconnen, and Weston Creek. For those who reside in Adelaide and have a plumbing problem, they can service Glenelg, North Adelaide, Aldinga Beach, or Prospect to name a few.

It is important to note that because they are based in Carrum Downs, they have great access to most areas within Melbourne, such as Bayside, Eastern Melbourne, Melbourne's North, the Mornington Peninsula, and South Eastern Melbourne. And because Carrum Downs is surrounded by the major freeways of Peninsula Link, Frankston Freeway Eastlink, and the Monash Freeway, they can reach most houses in 45 minutes or less.

Various positive comments were made by customers about Fix-It Right Plumbing in the Google customer reviews. For example, one customer said, "Some plumbers charge a service call just to arrive at your door and then charge you by the hour to fix your job. How much will the job cost? It's anyone’s guess. Usually more than you expect."

The spokesperson for the company explains, "Because we charge by the job and not by the hour we don't need an hourly rate. Every job is priced up before we even lift a spanner so you know fully how much the job will cost before we start."

Homeowners and other property owners in the Melbourne area who are looking for a plumber can check out the Fix-It Right Plumbing website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

