Toscale Receives Seed Round investments from Infodriver Capital

Toscale is a cross-market crypto trading platform and liquidity aggregator just raised a seed round from Infodriver Capital this week.DUBAI, UAE, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toscale is a cross-market crypto trading platform and liquidity aggregator that aims to provide the most customizable portfolio management available on the market today. The startup just raised a seed round from Infodriver Capital this week. Kirill Mishanin, Co-Founder of Infodriver Capital and advisor for crypto projects such as Aimedis, Realtize and OMLA, was appointed to the Toscale Advisory Board.
The new crypto bull run made infrastructural projects very attractive for investors both old and new. Toscale is one of those infrastructural solutions aiming to solve the liquidity problem for the institutional investors via its unique smart order routing technology. The project also provides access to all kinds of professional trading solutions for the spot, derivatives, and margin markets with DeFi tools all in one window.
Toscale’s team consists of fintech professionals with over 15 years of expertise in trading, brokerage, and algorithm development, and they have been developing a new type of crypto trading experience over the last year that allows users to customize any of their strategies and apply it to the cross-exchange portfolio all in one place.
Kirill Mishanin, Co-Founder of Infodriver Capital, said, “Why did we decide to invest in Toscale? The CEO’s decade-long crypto background and the team’s fintech experience are a solid base to build a new crypto management experience via aggregating the tools and making it possible for everyone to create and share their custom crypto trading solutions with everyone. We genuinely believe that the Toscale product might be one of the finest in the market.”
Dima Zherebtsov, CEO of Toscale, added, “Infodriver Capital’s partnership with Toscale extends our liquidity potential and provides support in entering new markets. Furthermore, we are very pleased that Kirill Mishanin has joined Toscale as a key strategic advisor.”
About Toscale:
About Infodriver Capital:
Infodriver Capital is an asset management fund and blockchain consulting company that is an active member in the Liquidity Alliance alongside Ruby Family Office UK, Hooper Family Foundation US, and Al Ramtha Construction UAE. Liquidity Alliance manages around $10 million on the Uniswap and PancakeSWAP exchanges for top-trading volume crypto pairs backed by the IDR utility token.
