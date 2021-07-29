Fragile Memories
Can you trust how others see you?COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How we see ourselves can be vastly different from how others see us. Oftentimes, these are aspects of ourselves we tend to take for granted or subconsciously bury in order to not have to deal with until circumstances force us to confront who we are and why behave a certain way. But when you have little sense of self, can you truly trust how others see you? "Carlton: Down Sized" follows the struggle of a man who has lost his memory and is forced to depend on strangers to help him piece together who he is.
It takes a strong sense of self and an unbreakable will to follow one's dreams, which is precisely what Donna “Tawnee” Chasny did. Described by her husband, Kennar, as ambitious, creative, iron-willed, and a perfectionist, Donna retired after working in the aerospace industry for twenty years as a skills instructor to pursue writing. Although her time on earth has passed, Donna's memory, character, and influence continue to live on through her husband and her stories. She penned two novels under her name, "Carlton: Down Sized" and "Ting!: The Silent Warning."
"Carlton: Down Sized" follows the journey of a man who lost his memory and identity after a tragic encounter with some thugs. His life was already falling apart when he lost his job at a company he served faithfully for more than a decade. But rather than sit on his hands and feel sorry for himself, Carlton decided to go soul searching as he drove up north to see some relatives, hoping that the trip will help him clear his thoughts and figure out where he goes next. At least, that was the plan before the incident.
Will Carlton manage to piece his memory back together? Can he find it in himself to trust after being badly beaten? Get your copy of "Carlton: Down Sized" today and see how it all comes together!
Visit the author's website at www.authordonnachasny.com to know more about her and her book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter