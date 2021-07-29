Giving Life Meaning
A story of loss and overcoming adversityCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life often finds a way to challenge us by bringing us to new heights. Be it in our career, in our spirits, and even in the mundane parts of our lives, we find the means to carry on and chase our best selves. We naturally yearn for fulfillment, and we chase after things that we believe can bring that to us. But we find that the good things in life don’t always come easily just because we want them to. "Carlton: Down Sized" follows the journey of a man who chases such fulfillment and learns firsthand that struggle often accompanies such an experience.
One of the things that can make life meaningful and fulfilling could be as simple as doing the things we love, and for Donna “Tawnee” Chasny, this turned out to be writing. Once a skills instructor at an aerospace company, Donna decided to pursue greater heights as an author and dedicated more time and effort to giving her best at her chosen calling. Parenthood was also a calling she answered and brought to the world two lovely children who are now finding their place and chasing their own callings. Although now in eternal peace, her memory and legacies, her novels, "Carlton: Down Sized" and "Ting!: The Silent Warning" lives on.
"Carlton: Down Sized" gives us a look at the life of a man who has given more than a decade of it to a company only to be laid off after a merger. Rather than give in to uncertainty and doubt, Carlton decides to see if he can find meaning elsewhere. After selling his belongings and traveling across the country heading north, Carlton finds himself at the mercy of a band of hooligans who beat him badly enough for him to lose his memory.
What happens to Carlton afterwards? Will his life have more meaning after all this? Order a copy of "Carlton: Down Sized" now and go on a journey with Carlton today!
Visit the author's website at www.authordonnachasny.com to know more about her and her book.
