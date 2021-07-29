Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently-rebranded Aston Martin Formula One team has secured UK based Data Management Company Blockchain Algorithms.

The team will be officially known as the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team after rebranding from Racing Point over the winter. Austrian water company BWT was the team's title sponsor, which took over from betting company SportsPesa at the start of 2020.

An image released by Blockchain Algorithms shows prominent branding on the sidepod of a green Formula One car, although the team's definitive livery will not be unveiled until next March at a launch event at Aston Martin's HQ in Gaydon.

The F1 team, previously known as Force India, was bought by a consortium of investors led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll in 2018 and ran under the name Racing Point in the second half of 2018, 2019 and 2020. However, Stroll's recent purchase of a significant stake in the Aston Martin car company led to the rebranding of the F1 team over the winter.

"The return of Aston Martin to Formula One after more than 60 years away is a landmark moment in the history of the sport," Stroll said. "Everyone knows what Aston Martin stands for, but the Formula One team will allow us to take the essence of the brand to new places, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous iterations of the team.

"I'm hugely proud that we can start this new chapter with the support of Blockchain Algorithms. In today's world, as the digital revolution continues, I can't think of a more suitable or valuable partner to work with us as we strive to make Aston Martin one of the greatest teams in the sport."

Former Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel will also join Aston Martin in sponsoring Blockchain Algorithms.

