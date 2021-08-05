Blockchain Algorithms Allow Users to Pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin Starting Today
During its Investor Day last week, the company reported that it had 800,000 active accounts...”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We already knew that Blockchain Algorithms has always supported cryptocurrencies as a form of payment, and now, the online trading platform announced UK customers can do just that with the new feature, which is rolling out today.
After rolling out the ability for UK users to invest using cryptocurrency directly from their accounts last November, Blockchain Algorithms new plan allows users to instantly convert their Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash to invest in their award winning online trading platform.
Blockchain Algorithms then place trades worldwide. The feature will automatically appear in the Blockchain Algorithms portfolio for each investor and you’ll be able to see your crypto balances for each kind of investment on the platform.
Blockchain Algorithms are the first online sports trading platform to offer support for cryptocurrency.
In 2018, its competitor Primis Sports Equity launched support for Bitcoin on the App. But the launch of cryptocurrency as a form of payment makes Blockchain Algorithms both a major sports trading company and a cryptocurrency exchange, which could streamline the use of cryptocurrency as a more common payment method. During its Investor Day last week, the company reported that it had 800,000 active accounts.
Mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies has traditionally been hindered by their limited utility as an instrument of exchange due to volatility, cost and speed to transact. However, the promise of advanced technological platforms offers the possibility of mainstreaming digital currencies. According to a survey by the Bank for International Settlements, one in 10 central banks – representing approximately one-fifth of the world's population – expect to issue their own digital currencies within the next three years.
