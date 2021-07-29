A Journey of Rediscovery
A ride of a lifetime through the countryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot of things in life can demand a person’s focus and one can often forget to give time to take a breath and evaluate what is truly important to them. More often than not, work can take so much of one’s time that it becomes easy to forget to put aside moments strictly for oneself. But when work is no longer an issue, wouldn’t it be prudent to catch up on lost time? In "Carlton: Down Sized", the titular Carlton gains an unexpected opportunity to rediscover himself and appreciate life again after the life he used to live was pulled out from under him.
Donna “Tawnee” Chasny is no stranger to self-discovery. Donna retired early after working in the aerospace industry for twenty years as a skills instructor. She took to writing and found a passion for storytelling that allowed her to touch lives. Presently, Tawnee's novels continue to resonate with other people despite her having passed on.
"Carlton: Down Sized" follows the titular Carlton’s own journey of rediscovery. After a merger with a larger company leaves him jobless, Carlton decides to let go of a lot of his material belongings and take a ride through the country, hoping the trip can help him make sense of his life as it is now. It starts off great as he takes in the sights on his trusty motorcycle, finding out more about his great country and about himself as he goes along until it takes a turn for the worse when a bad encounter at a bar leaves him beaten and with no memory of who he is.
Can Carlton rediscover himself? Will he be able to get to where he needs to go? You can find out by grabbing a copy today!
Visit the author's website at www.authordonnachasny.com
