Qualification Shoots Scheduled for 2021-22 Managed Deer Hunts

Proficiency Tests Necessary to Participate in Lottery for Hunts

Photo of man target shootingThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources has released the 2021-2022 Shooter Qualification Schedule, which includes 20 qualification sessions at 10 locations across the state. Additional events are available upon reservation.

Hunters should note that several Shooter Qualification sessions are conducted by appointment only and that many charge a minimal fee to cover expenses. Additionally, hunters must adhere to any COVID-19 precautions that individual locations have in place.

These events allow hunters to take the necessary proficiency test required to obtain a Shooter Qualification Card in order to participate in many of the managed deer hunts scheduled in the fall and winter.

As a reminder, the department uses a lottery system to select participants for many of the managed deer hunts. There are various deadlines for the lotteries, which can be found on the department’s website.

The department will continually update the online shooter Qualification calendar as additional events become available.

