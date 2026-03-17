Outdoor Recreation Industry Provides $10.6 Billion Impact on Maryland Economy

March 17, 2026

DNR Office of Outdoor Recreation Supports Growth with New Business Directory

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that activity related to boating and fishing brought in more than $700 million in added value to Maryland’s economy. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Maryland’s outdoor industry generated 1.9% of Maryland’s gross domestic in 2024, according to a recent report by the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, generating $10.6 billion through boating, hiking, hunting, fishing, cycling, RVing, camping, skiing, and much more. The recreation industry generated more than $5 billion in total compensation for Marylanders for the first time in 2024, and employed more than 85,000 people.

“The latest data reinforces what we see every day across Maryland — outdoor recreation is an economic engine and a quality-of-life asset,” said Sandi Olek, Director of the Maryland Office of Outdoor Recreation. “In a state defined by vibrant urban centers and treasured natural resources, investing in outdoor access, sustainable infrastructure, local businesses, and stewardship ensures that our communities remain healthy, resilient, and economically competitive for years to come.”

Since its establishment in 2021, the Maryland Office of Outdoor Recreation has supported this growing industry by hosting conferences and community events, as well as supporting accessibility for adaptive users and underserved communities. The office launched the Maryland Outdoor Recreation Business Directory last year, an interactive map listing more than 650 recreation-related businesses in the state. DNR’s goal for the directory is to connect the public with Maryland businesses to amplify economic growth.

Recreational businesses support numerous jobs in Maryland, including equipment and gear manufacturers, trail builders, mechanics, boat captains, instructors, guides, park rangers, retail specialists, and many others.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that activity related to boating and fishing brought in more than $700 million in added value to Maryland’s economy. A full breakdown of economic impact by activity can be found on the bureau’s website.



“Our Chesapeake Bay is unique, and it is certainly a big part of who we are and why we live here,” said John Stefancik, Executive Director, Marine Trades Association of Maryland. “With 3,190 miles of shoreline, our waterways and watersports are explored and fished by boaters who have a $4.2 billion economic impact in Maryland and support an industry of 16,871 jobs throughout the state.”

The figures from the bureau show that Maryland’s outdoor recreation economy is growing faster than the national average. The sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product of Maryland increased 5.6% between 2023 and 2024, compared to 4% nationally. The Bureau of Economic Analysis is a part of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“The State of Maryland, our counties, towns, local communities, residents and small independent businesses all benefit greatly from the immense dollars spent on camping, RV’ing and other outdoor recreation in our beautiful state,” said Deb Carter, Executive Director of the Maryland Association of Campgrounds. “Camping attracts people from all walks of life looking for a time to create memories, reduce stress and reconnect with nature. After all, camping just comes naturally in Maryland!”

Maryland’s Outdoor Recreation Business Directory includes 30 recreation categories, including new categories for history and heritage to celebrate Maryland 250, and an agritourism category to highlight the office’s partnership with the Department of Agriculture. Results can be filtered by county and business type

Some activities supported by the Office of Outdoor Recreation for 2026 include MD 250 events celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary, three AgriTrails: Sip & Shuck (February-March), Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail (Memorial Day-Labor Day), and Bikes & Brews (September-November); and a gathering of the outdoor recreation community at the Maryland Outdoor Recreation Summit in Ocean City in September.