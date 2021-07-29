IIBA lists LN Mishra in it’s Famed Global List- ‘Business Analysts to Watch in 2021'
MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive US Inc. is pleased to announce that IIBA Canada has listed LN Mishra, Co-founder & Chief Mentor at Adaptive US, in its Famed Global List of Business Analysts to Watch in 2021.
According to IIBA, “We’re seeing an uptake in the practice of Business Analysis and also a rise in demand of Business Analysis-relevant skills such as Cybersecurity, Product Ownership Analysis, Business Data Analytics & Agile! So, we brought together some of the great minds in Business Analysis from every corner of the world”.
Some of the best practitioners of the business analysis world handpicked from all over the globe were asked to share their insights on what does 2021 hold for Business Analysis professionals and their careers.
Adaptive US being at the forefront of the business analysis community, was also chosen for this list. LN Mishra was recognized as one of the Business Analysts to look out for & follow in 2021 for his significant contribution to the BA world.
LN shared his insights on upskilling and stay relevant in the tough market conditions and turn this pandemic into an opportunity.
LN is known in the BA community for his simple yet profound tips on various BA skills and techniques. LN’s videos, blogs, and webinars are crisp, simple, and drawn from his 25+ years of practical experience.
He is involved with strategy and curriculum development in his role of Co-Founder & COO of Adaptive US, the World's #1 IIBA Training Provider. He has transformed the careers of 5000+ BA professionals and is a coach and mentor who has helped 1000+ BA professionals to achieve the coveted IIBA certifications. LN is an avid blogger, author, conference speaker and writes regularly on Business analysis, Project management, and process improvement topics.
“We are elated that IIBA has recognized LN as a global leader in the BA domain”, says Ananya Pani. “LN is a great mentor, coach, process improver, and innovator. His depth of BA knowledge and experience provides motivation to others.”
About Your Company
Adaptive US was founded to assist business analysis professionals in their skill development journey and help them unleash their true potential and leverage it to achieve their dream career. It's backed by a set of professionals who are regarded as thought leaders and trendsetters globally in this domain.
It is the world's #1 IIBA Certifications training organization, maintaining the highest success rate of 97+% for its students. We have helped 5000+ students with upskilling and 1000+ to complete their IIBA certifications goal. Adaptive US provides certification training and learning resources for the most popular international certifications in the BA domain.
Adaptive US is the only training organization to offer a success guarantee and money-back guarantee for its students.
