Zane Bolen Confirmed as Youngest Person and First Arizonan in Prism’s Top 100 Marketing and Advertising Leaders
Bolen recognized for advancement of SEM and SEO with his proprietary digital techniquesPHOENIX, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zane Bolen, the CEO and Creative Director of Wandering Creative Agency, is proud to announce he will be the youngest-ever recipient of Prism’s Top 100 Marketing and Advertising Leaders award this summer. Mr. Bolen is notably also the first person from the state of Arizona to be included on the prestigious list.
Prism’s Top 100 Marketing and Advertising list of leaders is spotlighting Bolen’s achievements in search engine marketing (SEM) and search engine optimization (SEO) techniques. The marketing expert is celebrated for having designed a successful marketing campaign for the company, Baked Bros, whose marijuana edibles have received the most awards for edibles in the U.S. Zane’s skills grew Baked Bros’ organic online traffic by 17,000 percent over 12 months.
“It is not every day that a marketing campaign provides 17,000 organic website hits over a single year for a client,” said Bolen, who is 27 years old. “Baked Bros increased its traffic and the company was given the title of ‘Top Mover’ as the fastest-growing online cannabis brand in 2020. I am also giving my time to small businesses, helping entrepreneurs establish a brand identity and marketing plans.”
Over the past nine years, Bolen has earned the reputation for enhancing branding and marketing by focusing on digital marketing strategies and unified brand messaging. He delivers successful, out-of-the-box marketing solutions and has partnered with companies in major industries. Bolen is a frequent award winner, having been recently included among the “Top 100 Marketeers” of 2020.
Bolen can also add expert investor to his resume, as he creates innovative solutions, generating income for project funding. His strategies have proven extremely beneficial, more than doubling gross income and tripling profits for many of his clients.
To learn more about Bolen’s capabilities, visit wanderingcreativeagency.com.
###
Media Relations
Wandering Creative Agency
+1 757-677-6362
email us here