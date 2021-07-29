Multi-Award Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Angelena Bonet, Wins 'Best Inspirational Film' at the Venice Film Awards
Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and humanitarian has won 'Best Inspirational Film' award for her biopic documentary in Venice, Italy.
Modeling in Italy was such a highlight but does not compare to creating my film. Touching hearts, using my voice and inspiring others to rise above their own adversity is what truly matters to me!”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian singer-songwriter and documentary filmmaker, Angelena Bonet, has won ‘Best Inspirational Film’ for her documentary “Change The World” at the Venice Film Awards. Bonet’s biopic short film, which she produced in its entirety, has won 160 film festival awards worldwide. The inspiring film just screened in Tokyo, Seoul and is now currently screening at the 4th Dimension Independent Film Festival in Bali, Indonesia. She has been the recipient of many special awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival and the ‘Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders International Film Festival in The Bahamas.
A former Australian Supermodel, Angelena has produced this short film, a feature film tetralogy, six music videos and two docu-web series thus far, which have all received numerous International Film Festival Awards. Experiencing two personal tragedies was the catalyst that lit the fire that drives her. She describes her work as “a labor of love” and so fulfilling on a deep level. Her documentaries chronicle her life to the present day, which she has produced, directed and edited in their entirety and self funded. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted, she is now ready to share her story. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' awards worldwide.
As a global ambassador for women and girls, Angelena is a voice for those who cannot speak, or those struggling to heal. Angelena recently released "Change The World" on YouTube to make it available to everyone for free. She realises that many women and girls who could benefit from her voice and be inspired by her journey may be at a financial disadvantage and wanted to help them and not expect anything in return. Domestic violence has risen exponentially since the Covid-19 global pandemic began and many victims are in lockdown with their abusers. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope and assure them there is light at the end of the tunnel and they are definitely not alone or forgotten. Now empowered by the crime that almost took her life, Angelena is a warrior in the fight to end violence against women. With a fierce commitment to helping victims heal and take back their life, she brings to bear a multitude of talents, wisdom and personal experience. Only from the depths of her despair and darkest days has she truly found her voice and the courage to share about her experiences and to speak out. After surviving the life-changing crime in 2012, Angelena wanted to make a difference in the world and shed light on issues humanity is yet to resolve and generally swept under the carpet. Violence against women has been a hidden disease in every culture since time immemorial and was already a silent global epidemic before our current global pandemic began.
Before the #MeToo movement had begun, Angelena chose to go public with her story and decided to create her production company, Crystal Heart Productions, in Toronto in 2014. She had the intention of interviewing women and girls all around the world and from all walks of life for an online talk show Heart Of The Matter, and thus allowing women’s voices to be heard. She then included interviews with women's rights leaders such as President Obama's Women's Equality Advisor Tina Tchen, Tony award-winning playwright and activist Eve Ensler, CEO of Canadian Women's Foundation, Paulette Senior and Australian Journalist, Tracey Spicer, to name a few in her sequel Angelena: Heart Of The Matter which has won numerous film festival awards worldwide. Bonet has also served as the Australian Ambassador for World Mental Health Day, an official blogger for OXFAM, a public speaker at V Day One Billion Rising Organization events, a current member of the RAINN Organization Speaker Bureau in Washington D.C. and also raises awareness and funds through her non-profit organization, Crystal Heart Foundation. Her mission is to support charities that are in alignment with ending of violence against women and supporting survivors’ recovery from PTSD and has also created a non-profit web series "The Angelena Bonet Show". She sends a powerful message of self-love and healing through her documentary films as well as her singing, songwriting, public speaking engagements and her non-profit work. Based on her life experiences and connections with people from all walks of life, Angelena tells us “it is crystal clear to me that love and forgiveness really are the keys. They can and do conquer all”.
From Australian supermodel to multi-award winning documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter, actress and humanitarian her message is one of peace, love and unity…
