AjMadison Recommends The Bests Appliances for Enhancing The RV Experience
This year as travel stays more U.S. focused, late summer road trips precede autumn foliage touring on scenic byways and the kickoff of football season parties.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RV ownership is on the rise, and life is better on the road if one has a well outfitted kitchen. The proportion of first-time campers across the U.S. grew five-fold, while the number of households that own RVs grew by 2.6 million, according to the latest research from Kampgrounds of America's annual North American Camping Report. A motorized home on wheels can have most of the creature comforts including exceptional amenities for cooking, clean-up, and laundry. Space planning is key as RVs require a linear galley-style layout. Appliances must have a shallow depth, as well as standard 110V plugs for low energy consumption at RV resorts and parks. AjMadison, a family-owned business and the number one online home appliance retailer in the country for two decades, with showrooms in Brooklyn, New York and Tysons Corner, Virginia - https://www.ajmadison.com, has a team of dedicated experts who have scoured the appliance marketplace for top recommendations. These essential appliances will make updating the RV easy for the next cruising adventure cross country or to the open game. Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/65qflrnjnc02bpq/AADnGE6B88T6gGq3gpgPbvROa?dl=0
Cooking appliances in the RV should be multi-functional. A speed oven that can handle baking and microwaving functions will be a go-to for easy meals. Consider this 24-inch-wide speed oven from Bosch, offers nine SpeedChef Cycles taking the guesswork out of family favorites including chicken breast, meatloaf, or even brownies. Over-the-range microwaves are another popular alternative. These microwaves hang from upper cabinets above a cooktop or stove. Models with convection baking can serve as an oven, a microwave, and a vent hood. The Monogram Statement Advantium Series Above-the Cooktop Speedcooking Oven can be used as a convection oven, toaster oven, warming oven, precision cook oven, and microwave. This appliance cooks up to four times faster than a conventional oven, with no preheating required.
The appliance brand Kenyon offers innovative induction technology, which is an increasingly popular cooking method because of its safety features, quick heat-up time, and easy cleanability. Kenyon cooktops provide excellent space savings, with options ranging from 12 to 24 inches wide.
For vehicles that travel for more extended periods, ample fresh food storage is essential. Counter depth refrigerators are available in bottom freezer, French door, side-by-side, or column styles. It is recommended to opt for a built-in unit as these fridges are designed to be secured to the wall. Many built-in models come ready to accept a custom cabinet panel. This design hides large appliances from plain sight for a more sophisticated and inviting space. Look for features to quickly cool down ingredients. If a water line connection is available, a refrigerator with a built-in icemaker can provide ice on the go.
For a full-size fridge, one should consider this fully integrated cabinet panel-ready 22-inch-wide bottom freezer refrigerator from Blomberg. This model is equipped with bright white internal LED lighting, and HygAIR Ionizing Technology which eliminates airborne bacteria and odor forming molecules, keeping food fresher over time.
For the ultimate wet bar, there is a U-Line beverage center and ice maker. Compact fridges are a great way to keep fresh ingredients and beverages at a safe temperature. After a long day, wind down with a craft cocktail and slow-melting crescent-shaped ice will elevate any libation. U-Line icemakers can produce up to 23 pounds of ice per day and can store up to 12 lbs. at any given time.
For coffee breaks, complete the RV kitchen with a reliable coffee maker. Built-in coffee makers mount into surrounding cabinets and provide a sleek look, without taking up valuable storage space. Countertop models are easy to stow and provide a more portable solution. The Miele CM6350 Countertop Coffee Maker is perfect for small spaces due to its quiet operation, dishwasher-safe parts, and child lock functions. Save up to ten user profiles in the coffee maker, so everyone can customize their favorite beverage.
When it comes to cleaning appliances, water is a finite resource, especially when dry camping and energy efficient appliances will conserve water. Dishwashers provide ultimate convenience. Many ENERGYSTAR-rated models use as little as 3 gallons of water to run a complete cycle. Consider this 18-inch dishwasher model from Frigidaire. Available in stainless steel, black, or white, this model can clean up to eight place settings in one load.
A well-placed sink and faucet will be the hardest working clean-up zone. There are a wide variety of sink accessories and even supplemental counter space. This 10-inch-deep Kraus Kore Workstation stainless steel sink is 23-inches-wide and comes with a chef’s kit including a cutting board, drying rack, dish grid, strainer, and drain cover. Kitchen faucets are an attractive focal point and come in a wide variety of colors and finishes.
Whether parked in the great outdoors, or tailgating at a favorite sports arena, a portable grill will deliver mouth-watering barbecue flavors. Grilling on the go has never been easier. There is a plethora of gas, electric, and charcoal options from which to choose. The Kenyon Frontier Series grills are built from marine-grade 304 stainless steel. These electric grills reach temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and after cooking, clean non-stick grilling grates in the sink or dishwasher.
Adding a washer-dryer set will keep clothes clean and dry, perfect for longer journeys. Miele washer and dryer sets are a fabulous choice, as they are ventless, energy-efficient, and can plug into a standard 110-volt outlet. Depending on the space, these washer-dryers can be stacked vertically, installed side-by-side on storage pedestals, or fit under most kitchen countertops. The control panel is customizable with time and temperature settings, as well as different language options. Miele appliances are known for uncompromising reliability.
