Porsche Marketing launches an attitude campaign on brand purpose
Dream fulfilment as the leitmotif, media partners Vogue and Wired
Stuttgart
. Under the title “Dreamers. On.”
"We are breaking radically new ground in
The brand purpose focuses on an aspect that has always been the hallmark of
Online platform with familiar faces as mentors An interactive online mentoring programme will start things off at the end of July 2021. In “The Art of Drive”, well-known personalities will talk about how they fulfilled their dream and inspired other people in short films, articles, interviews and digital events. The common theme will be the obstacles that they had to overcome on their way to the goal and the courage needed to repeatedly break new ground. The personalities act as mentors and are intended to provide users with inspiration on how to achieve even the most ambitious projects. The programme was created in collaboration with Vogue and Wired.
The well-known voices include Annie Clark, known as St. Vincent. The American musician describes in a film how she managed to write history as an artist with a great deal of creativity. The film was directed by Nina Meredith. Other global and local “Dreamer Stories” on digital and social media channels will round off this initial phase.
The Global Gallery will be launched in autumn 2021. This will focus on young artists and offer them a platform to make their art accessible to a broad target group. A second module of “The Art of Drive” will follow later this year. Further activities are planned in 2022 and beyond. The brand programme “Dreamers. On.” was developed and designed together with Grabarz & Partner and implemented on the media side with PHD.
7/29/2021
