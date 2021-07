News Release, slider Posted on Jul 28, 2021 in Main

TSUNAMI WATCH is in effect for the State of Hawai‘i with the potential first wave expected at 12:53 AM HST THU 29 JUL 2021. Generated by an 8.1 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska peninsula at 8:16 PM HST today. Check back for more updates as the situation unfolds. – Check your emergency supplies – Contact your kupuna and ‘ohana to make sure they are aware – Stay away from shorelines until the watch has lifted