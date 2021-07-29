CITY CLEANUP CORPS TO REFRESH AND BEAUTIFY THE BRONX
CITY CLEANUP CORPS TO REFRESH AND BEAUTIFY THE BRONXNEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City Cleanup Corps (CCC), Mayor de Blasio’s New Deal-inspired economic recovery program, empowers city recovery through neighborhood beautification. The Corps will hire 10,000 New Yorkers to make New York City the cleanest, greenest city in the United States. An alliance of many city agencies, the Corps will beautify and refresh neighborhoods in every borough.
The CCC will be conducting an intensive neighborhood cleanup in The Bronx this week. Members of the City Cleanup Corps can be easily identified by distinctive green shirts sporting the bright yellow logo of the program.
The CCC will revitalize New York City’s public spaces and neighborhoods and beautify parks and green spaces. Their efforts include a citywide graffiti removal campaign, pressure washing sidewalks, tending to community gardens, painting parks, and playgrounds, and maintaining Open Streets.
The CCC will give special focus to key areas identified by local communities and elected officials, business districts, and the 33 neighborhoods hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic as identified by the City’s Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity.
WHEN: July 26 - 30, from 9-5 pm
WHERE: Current Cleanup Corp operations will affect key areas in the Bronx, including Roberto Clemente Plaza, Walter Gladwin Park, Tremont Park, West Farms, Crotona, Little Italy, East Tremont Avenue, Southern Blvd, and more.
WHO: The New York City Cleanup Corp includes the Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Department of Sanitation (DSNY), Doe Fund, Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island (JCCGCI), NYC Economic Development Corporation (EDC), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), NYC Human Resources Administration (HRA), NYC Department of Transportation (DOT), NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and, The Horticultural Society of New York.
OPPORTUNITIES: To learn more about how to join The City Cleanup Corps please visit our jobs site at NYC.GOV/CCC.
###
City Cleanup Corps crews will be moving through each neighborhood throughout the day. For specific cross-street locations and information please email:
