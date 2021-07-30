Staff Offshore Outsourcing is Booming Post-pandemic
People are realizing that offshore staffing can save 70% on staffing costs whilst at the same time providing easy access to highly skilled staff.”MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report from Outsource Accelerator showed that businesses were increasingly turning to staff outsourcing as they emerge from the pandemic.
The outsourcing marketplace generated 639 inbound inquiries from Western businesses in June, with quotation requests representing 1,935 full-time roles. The market value of these contracts was estimated at $58,050,000. The requests came from businesses across 29 different sectors as diverse as finance, property and healthcare and originated from 49 countries.
The Outsource Accelerator June Performance Report showed that inquiries for the month were slightly higher (2.5%) than the inquiry numbers in May 2021 and 602% higher than the inquiries compared to one year earlier.
Over the last 12 months, Outsource Accelerator generated outsourcing requests from 3,600 businesses across the globe, representing 8,681 full-time roles and over $260m of enterprise value.
The popular online marketplace for outsourcing services generated 61,309 unique visitors and 192,903 page views in June and 1.34m page views over the last 12 months. The website generated 250% more page views in June 2021 compared to June the previous year.
“The outsourcing sector is booming right now. The pandemic has caused businesses to seek out operational efficiencies and cost savings and to reconsider employment norms”, commented Derek Gallimore, Outsource Accelerator’s CEO. “Equally, the pandemic has shown businesses that remote work is a viable alternative to localised office-based employment. As a result, people are realizing that offshore staffing can save 70% on staffing costs whilst at the same time providing easy access to highly skilled staff,” continued Gallimore.
The outsourcing industry is known to be a countercyclical sector and generally sees spikes in demand during economic downturns and recessions. It is thought that the acceptance of remote-work and the continued digitisation of the modern workplace is also contributing to the growing shift towards offshore staffing and a more globalised workforce.
