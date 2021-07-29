Hoyer Statement on Tonight’s Cloture Vote on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement

tonight after the Senate voted to move forward with consideration of the bipartisan infrastructure deal :

“I join in applauding President Biden and Senate leaders for their efforts to reach this step tonight and advance a bipartisan process toward enacting an infrastructure package into law. Our country desperately needs to make a generational investment in our infrastructure, not only to make long-overdue repairs but also to build the twenty-first century infrastructure networks that will help our businesses compete and create good jobs for American workers. That’s why Chairman DeFazio and Members of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee worked hard for months to write the INVEST in America Act – as did Chairman Pallone and Members of the Energy and Commerce Committee when they wrote provisions to upgrade drinking water systems – and why the House passed it earlier this summer. I have not yet seen the full details of the infrastructure deal, and I look forward to reviewing it. I am pleased that Senate Republicans joined with Democrats to proceed with debate so that we can move closer to the House and Senate eventually reaching agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure investment package that includes critical needs addressed by the House in the INVEST in America Act.”