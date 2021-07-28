THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 29, 2021

Complete Consideration of H.R. 4502 – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)

The House has completed general and amendment debate on H.R. 4502. A full list of amendments can be found HERE.

Postponed Amendment Votes (2):

Bipartisan En Bloc #5 Democratic En Bloc #6

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

Postponed Suspensions (15 votes)