Butler County Judge Appointed

Judge-designate Courtney Caparella-Kraemer

A Liberty Township attorney was appointed to the bench of the Butler County Court #1 today. The appointment by Gov. Mike DeWine takes effect Aug. 9.

Judge-designate Courtney Caparella-Kraemer will replace Judge Robert Lyons, who was appointed to a different seat on the Butler County Court #3. She must run for election in 2022, to retain the seat for the rest of the term, which ends on Jan. 1, 2025.

Judge-designate Caparella-Kraemer has served as a managing partner at Caparella-Kraemer & Associates since August 2009. She also was an associate attorney at Lyons and Lyons, as well as an attorney and law clerk at the Burdge Law Office.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Miami University and her law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law.

