Vehicle Crashes Inside Bonne Terre Prison

At approximately 10:37 a.m. Friday, July 2, an offender at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in Bonne Terre took control of a box truck inside the secure perimeter of the facility and drove it into the facility fence. Staff quickly disabled the vehicle and apprehended the offender. The vehicle struck and damaged an interior fence but did not breach the secure perimeter. Local law enforcement arrived on the scene within minutes to offer assistance. No injuries were reported.