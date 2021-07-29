Reservations are Open for Houston Restaurant Weeks at TRIBUTE
Upscale Houston favorite TRIBUTE at the Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa, known for its signature “Tex-Lex” fair, will once again participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks by offering a standout three-course menu.
We are excited to invite diners into TRIBUTE not only for a delicious dining experience, but to give back to the community at the same time.””HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houstonians have been scoping out menus in anticipation of the city’s favorite month-long charity dining event, Houston Restaurant Weeks, which takes place from August 1 – September 6. Participating restaurants serve prix fixe menus at set price points and donate a corresponding amount of money per sold meal to the Houston Food Bank. Since its inception in 2003, the event has been very successful raising over $16 million for charity.
— Executive Chef Neil Cox
“Houston Restaurant Weeks has always been about bringing people together to share delicious food and drink,” says executive chef Neil Cox. “This year especially, it means more to share a meal with friends and family. We are excited to invite diners into TRIBUTE not only for a delicious dining experience but to give back to the community at the same time.”
Newcomers and regulars alike will be delighted with TRIBUTE’s menu choices. The first course options include tortilla soup, pickled beet and goat cheese salad, or bacon-wrapped Bandera quail. Entrée choices are snapper pontchartrain, Post Oak grilled chicken, or mushroom empanadas. Dessert options include coconut tres leches, chocolate blackout mousse cake, or peach cobbler.
Diners will also be able to elevate their dining experience by adding a wine pairing chosen by TRIBUTE’s sommelier. And to make the occasion even more memorable, guests can reserve the restaurant’s luxurious wine room for a private dining experience.
TRIBUTE’s Houston Restaurants Weeks dinner menu is available for $49 per guest during the hours of 5-10 pm. Reservations are available on Open Table or by calling 713-685-6713. The Houston Restaurant Weeks menu is also available to-go.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
