Innovative Insurance Franchisor We Insure Inc. Opens New Agency in Pembroke Pines, Florida
Beyond giving franchise partners immediate access to excellent rates, We Insure provides full support in operations, technology and marketing.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure We Protect in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
— Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report. Agency owner Keren Guillen first became interested in South Florida’s real estate and insurance industry after she was awarded a full scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in business administration.
A self-described dog mom who loves to play sports, Guillen knows that We Insure has the most to offer when it comes to helping her clients find the insurance that’s right for them. “I gained unparalleled experience while also establishing myself as a respected insurance agent,” Guillen says. “Insuring families, homes and businesses is a passion I’ve been chasing for years. I care a lot that my customers not only find the coverage they need, but understand the ‘why’ behind their policies.”
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “We Insure has built strong relationships with all of the top insurance carriers. Beyond giving franchise partners immediate access to excellent rates, We Insure provides full support in operations, technology and marketing. This means partners like Keren can focus on providing superior service to their customers, helping them understand their coverage and growing those relationships.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure CEO, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind them, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
Founded in 2010, We insure Inc. is a national insurance company with more than 185 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55 percent. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
